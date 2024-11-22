Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: Vikram Nagare Breaks Ties with BJP, Joins Shiv Sena UBT Despite Deportation

In the context of the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly Elections, 348 inmate criminals in Nashik, including BJP office bearer Vikram Nagare, have been issued deportation notices by the police. Despite this, Nagare remains firm in his decision to join the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction) today, in the presence of party chief Uddhav Thackeray. However, the deportation action against Nagare was initiated before his entry into the Thackeray group.

Nagare has stated that he plans to join the Thackeray group along with 10,000-15,000 workers and activists. He expressed that the action taken against him was politically motivated, following his opposition to Seema Hiray's candidacy. Nagare maintains that he has not committed any serious crime in the past 15 years, calling the action against him politically driven. Despite the deportation notice, Nagare seems determined to attend the event and join the Thackeray group, asserting his long association with Shiv Sena.

In response, BJP candidate Seema Hiray, who is contesting from Nashik West, rejected any connection to the actions taken against Nagare. She countered Nagare's claims by stating that both the BJP and she were not involved in the matter and emphasized that those who have performed their duties will continue to benefit.

As the assembly elections reach their final phase, Uddhav Thackeray will hold a key meeting in Nashik at the Anant Kanhere Maidan. The meeting is significant for the Thackeray group, especially in Nashik, where many candidates from the group are vying for seats. Thackeray's address is expected to focus on rallying support for his candidates and the Mahavikas Aghadi alliance, making it crucial for the upcoming elections. All eyes are on what direction Thackeray will take in his speech and whom he will target as the election heats up.