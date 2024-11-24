Maharashtra Assembly Election Results 2024: In a First, BJP-Led MahaYuti's Victory Leaves No Leader of Opposition In the State

For the first time in the history of Maharashtra, there may be no Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly after the monster victory by the BJP-led MahaYuti. For claiming the post of Leader of the Opposition, a party needs to have 10 per cent seats.In the 288-member Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, 10 per cent is 28.8 (or 29 seats).

None of the three Maha Vikas Aghadi - Congress, Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena and Sharad Pawar-headed NCP (SP) commands 10 per cent of the seats, individually. The Leader of Opposition’s post cannot be secured based on the combined strength of opposition parties, as per the Constitution, parliamentary and legislative norms. The BJP-led Maha Yuti decimated the opposition by winning/leading in two-third of the seats.

The ruling Mahayuti secured a landslide victory on Saturday as votes were counted yesterday. The counting of the postal ballots started at 8 am — with early trends confirming a significant lead for the ruling Mahayuti alliance on over 200 seats. The numbers have continued to remain in favour of the grouping with the party now set to win 236 seats out of 288. The majority mark in the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly is 145.The high-stakes Assembly elections was marked by a fierce two-cornered battle between the ruling Mahayuti and the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi.