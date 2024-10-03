Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Uday Samant Comments on Nilesh Rane’s Possible Shiv Sena Candidacy

Maharashtra is gearing up for the upcoming assembly elections, with both the ruling and opposition parties intensifying their preparations. Discussions regarding seat-sharing among the three parties in the Mahayuti alliance are currently underway. Former Union Minister Narayan Rane's son, Nilesh Rane, has expressed a desire to contest from the Kudal assembly constituency.

On Wednesday afternoon, Narayan Rane met with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde at his residence, 'Varsha.' As an incumbent MP, Rane likely aimed to discuss development projects in the Konkan region. The Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) has staked a claim on the Kudal-Malvan assembly seat, with Shinde holding the authority to negotiate with Mahayuti leaders.

Uday Samant remarked, “Nilesh Rane is a capable worker, and I know he will be contesting. If he is given a ticket, our Shiv Sena's strength in Konkan will fully support him. We will accept any decision made by the Chief Minister.” Tensions have arisen between Nilesh Rane and Uday Samant, particularly after Rane accused Samant of not supporting Narayan Rane during the last Lok Sabha elections. Samant expressed his disappointment, stating that despite his efforts, he faced accusations. He added, “I consider myself a Mahayuti worker. All seats are important to us. We will respect any decision regarding candidates under the leadership of Shindesahab and Devendraji. Therefore, I will put aside our differences and work for Nilesh Rane.”