Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: VBA Releases Third List of 30 Candidates for Upcoming Polls

October 16, 2024

Mumbai, Maharashtra (October 16, 2024): Prakash Ambedkar's Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) on Wednesday has released its third list of 30 candidates for the upcoming assembly elections. This brings the total number of candidates fielded by the VBA to 51.

Before the announcement of assembly election dates, the VBA had already released two candidate lists, including 11 candidates in the first list and 10 in the second. 

The candidates announced in the latest list include:

  1. Dhule City – Jitendra Shirsat
  2. Sindkheda – Bhoja Singh Todar Singh Rawal
  3. Umred – Sapna Rajendra Meshram
  4. Ballarpur – Satish Murlidhar Malekar
  5. Chimur – Arvind Atmaram Sandekar
  6. Kinwat – Prof. Vijay Khuche
  7. Nanded North - Dr. Gautam Duthade
  8. Deglur – Sushil Kumar Deglurkar
  9. Pathri – Vitthal Talekar
  10. Partur-Ashti – Ramprasad Thorat
  11. Ghansawangi – Kaveritai Baliram Khatke
  12. Jalna – David Ghumare
  13. Badnapur – Satish Kharat
  14. Deolali – Avinash Shinde
  15. Igatpuri – Bhaurao Kashinath Ingle
  16. Ulhasnagar – Dr. Sanjay Gupta
  17. Anushakti Nagar – Satish Rajguru
  18. Worli – Amol Anand Nikalje
  19. Pen – Devendra Koli
  20. Ambegaon – Deepak Panchmukh
  21. Sangamner – Aziz Abdul Vora
  22. Rahuri – Anil Bhikaji Jadhav
  23. Majalgaon – Sheikh Manzoor Chand
  24. Latur City – Vinod Khatke
  25. Tuljapur – Dr. Sneha Sonkate
  26. Osmanabad – Adv. Pranit Shamrao 
  27. Paranda – Praveen Ranabagul
  28. Akkalkot – Santoshkumar Khandu Ingle
  29. Malshiras – Raj Yashwant Kumar
  30. Miraj – Vigyan Prakash Mane

 

Despite fielding a significant number of candidates in the Lok Sabha elections across 48 seats in the state, the VBA did not secure any victories. However, the party is now focused on making a stronger impact in the upcoming assembly elections. The Election Commission of India has given VBA the gas cylinder symbol in all assembly constituencies of Maharashtra for the upcoming assembly elections.

Maharashtra will hold its Assembly elections in a single phase on November 20, with results set to be announced on November 23. The Election Commission of India made the announcement as the tenure of the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly is set to end on November 26.

