Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: VBA Releases Third List of 30 Candidates for Upcoming Polls

Mumbai, Maharashtra (October 16, 2024): Prakash Ambedkar's Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) on Wednesday has released its third list of 30 candidates for the upcoming assembly elections. This brings the total number of candidates fielded by the VBA to 51.

The Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi is pleased to declare its third list of candidates for the Maharashtra Assembly elections. #MaharashtraAssembly2024#VoteForVBA#VoteForGasCylinderpic.twitter.com/kblZxhymY3 — Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi (@VBAforIndia) October 16, 2024

Before the announcement of assembly election dates, the VBA had already released two candidate lists, including 11 candidates in the first list and 10 in the second.

The candidates announced in the latest list include:

Dhule City – Jitendra Shirsat Sindkheda – Bhoja Singh Todar Singh Rawal Umred – Sapna Rajendra Meshram Ballarpur – Satish Murlidhar Malekar Chimur – Arvind Atmaram Sandekar Kinwat – Prof. Vijay Khuche Nanded North - Dr. Gautam Duthade Deglur – Sushil Kumar Deglurkar Pathri – Vitthal Talekar Partur-Ashti – Ramprasad Thorat Ghansawangi – Kaveritai Baliram Khatke Jalna – David Ghumare Badnapur – Satish Kharat Deolali – Avinash Shinde Igatpuri – Bhaurao Kashinath Ingle Ulhasnagar – Dr. Sanjay Gupta Anushakti Nagar – Satish Rajguru Worli – Amol Anand Nikalje Pen – Devendra Koli Ambegaon – Deepak Panchmukh Sangamner – Aziz Abdul Vora Rahuri – Anil Bhikaji Jadhav Majalgaon – Sheikh Manzoor Chand Latur City – Vinod Khatke Tuljapur – Dr. Sneha Sonkate Osmanabad – Adv. Pranit Shamrao Paranda – Praveen Ranabagul Akkalkot – Santoshkumar Khandu Ingle Malshiras – Raj Yashwant Kumar Miraj – Vigyan Prakash Mane

Despite fielding a significant number of candidates in the Lok Sabha elections across 48 seats in the state, the VBA did not secure any victories. However, the party is now focused on making a stronger impact in the upcoming assembly elections. The Election Commission of India has given VBA the gas cylinder symbol in all assembly constituencies of Maharashtra for the upcoming assembly elections.

Maharashtra will hold its Assembly elections in a single phase on November 20, with results set to be announced on November 23. The Election Commission of India made the announcement as the tenure of the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly is set to end on November 26.