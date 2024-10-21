Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Vijay Wadettiwar Gives BIG Update on Seat Sharing Within MVA, Says "Final Decision on…" (Watch Video)

Mumbai, Maharashtra (October 21, 2024): Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition Vijay Wadettiwar said Monday that a final decision on all 288 seats for the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance in the Maharashtra assembly election will be made by Tuesday evening.

#WATCH | Delhi: On #MaharashtraElection2024, Congress leader and Maharashtra LoP Vijay Wadettiwar says, "...By tomorrow evening, we will finalise the 17 seats. There are issues on 6-7 seats in Vidarbha and that too will be resolved. We are going to contest as Aghadi...Since there… pic.twitter.com/I5ZlCsX8cm — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2024

"By tomorrow evening, we will finalise the 17 seats. There are issues on 6-7 seats in Vidarbha and that too will be resolved. We are going to contest as Aghadi...Since there are 3 parties sharing 288 seats, it took a little time...Final decision on all 288 seats for Maha Vikas Aghadi will be made by tomorrow evening," Wadettiwar told reporters in Delhi.

On October 20, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released its first list of 99 candidates for the assembly polls.

As election day approaches, both the Mahayuti alliance and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) – comprising the Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), and Congress – have intensified their preparations, including seat-sharing discussions.

Voting in Maharashtra will take place in a single phase on November 20, with results to be announced on November 23.