Maharashtra Assembly Monsoon Session: Congress Leader Nana Patole Suspended for Touching Ceremonial Sceptre Near Speaker’s Chair

There was chaos in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly on Tuesday, July 1, on the second day of monsoon session, leading to the House being adjourned for five minutes. Meanwhile, Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar suspended Congress MLA Nana Patole from the Assembly for the remainder of the day.

The Opposition demanded an apology from the Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis over remarks made by BJP MLA Babanrao Lonikar. Following the controversy over Lonikar’s statements, Patole approached ceremonial mace and touched the scepter near the Speaker’s chair and began raising slogans. As a result, the House was adjourned and Patole was suspended for the day.

Also Read | Narayan Rane Questions Uddhav's Real Motives Ahead of July 5 Victory Rally with Raj Thackeray.

Remarks by BJP MLA Babanrao Lonikar regarding farmers triggered a ruckus in the Assembly. The Opposition demanded an apology from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, accusing Lonikar of insulting farmers. Nana Patole became aggressive and reportedly shouted, “The father of farmers will not be PM Modi; it will be your father.” He then touched the sceptre in front of Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar and continued raising slogans. At that moment, the Speaker adjourned the Assembly.

“When Nana Patole was the Speaker, there was a ruling in this House regarding what action should be taken if the sceptre is touched. So, Nanabhai, don’t force me to take further action. I will have to either order you to sit down or take stricter measures if this behaviour continues. If it suits you to behave like this while the Speaker is standing to speak, I don’t want to say anything further,” Speaker Narvekar said while announcing Patole’s suspension for the day.

#WATCH | Mumbai: On being suspended from the Legislative Assembly for a day, Congress MLA Nana Patole says, "BJP MLAs and ministers claim that PM Modi is the messiah of farmers. PM Modi cannot be the messiah of farmers... The way farmers ar being insulted, is this why they have… pic.twitter.com/ka7A4Dwelx — ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2025

On being suspended from the Legislative Assembly for a day, Patole said, "BJP MLAs and ministers claim that PM Modi is the messiah of farmers. PM Modi cannot be the messiah of farmers. The way farmers ar being insulted, is this why they have been brought to power?... Ever since PM Modi has formed the government, the suicide rate of farmers has increased... We will continue to fight for the farmers. We do not want a certificate from CM Fadnavis."