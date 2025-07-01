Narayan Rane Questions Uddhav's Real Motives Ahead of July 5 Victory Rally with Raj Thackeray

From past few months their are discussions brewing in a political circle about the possible union of Thackeray brothers. In ongoing protest against the Hindi language imposition, MNS leader Raj Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray were supposed to hold a joint march on July 5, but the government withdrew their decision. Therefore, instead of this march, a victory rally will be celebrated. The gap between Raj and Uddhav appears to be narrowing, while former Shiv Sena member and current BJP leader Narayan Rane has criticized Uddhav Thackeray.

Narayan Rane rekindled old memories in the Shiv Sena by posting on Facebook. Rane said that Uddhav Thackeray is trying to get Raj Thackeray to return as a brother. But I remember that this same Uddhav Thackeray had harassed Raj Thackeray. He was the one who had instigated him to leave the party. I don't think he is aware of that? And he raised the question of why he is salivating now.

Raj Thackeray, Ganesh Naik, and Eknath Shinde, like me, dedicated themselves to Shiv Sena's growth but were shown the way out. Balasaheb Thackeray brought Shiv Sena to power but wasted it. Uddhav Thackeray bears full responsibility for the party's downfall, betraying the trust of Marathi people and Hindus. Narayan Rane criticized Uddhav Thackeray, stating his inability to recover lost ground.

Victory rally on July 5, Thackeray brothers will come together

Raj Thackeray had organised a march against the Hindi compulsion in the state, appealing to Marathi language. Raj Thackeray had said that all parties should put politics aside for this march and come together for Marathi. After that, Uddhav Thackeray also responded to Raj's appeal by opposing the Hindi compulsion. After that, a grand march was organized in Mumbai on July 5 under the leadership of Thackeray brothers. But the state government canceled the 2 GRs issued regarding Hindi before this march.

Therefore, this march had to be canceled. But the July 5 march is being transformed into a victory rally, saying that the decision taken by the government has resulted in a victory for the Marathi speakers. Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray will be seen together in this rally. Due to this, BJP leaders are criticizing the Thackeray brothers.