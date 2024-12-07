Maharashtra Assembly Session 2024: Shiv Sena First Time MLA Amol Khatal Vows to Address Water, Unemployment Issues in Sangamner

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena MLA Amol Khatal is excited to work for the people of his Sangamner

assembly and promised to solve issues related to unemployment and drinking water.

Newly elected MLA Khatal reached early Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan on Saturday morning, December 7, and will attend a special session of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. "I thank the people of Sangamner Assembly constituency for electing me. Vidhan Bhavan is like a temple for me, and I want to learn something from everyone. I will work to resolve the issues of water and unemployment."

VIDEO | "I am excited because I became MLA for the first. I am feeling proud because I have been welcomed well. I want to address the issues of people including that of water, unemployment. We had a conviction of coming out victorious in the election. I used to say that I will… pic.twitter.com/NYg1MJnld9 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 7, 2024

"We had a conviction of coming out victorious in the election. I used to say that I will win," he added. Another Shiv Sena MLA, Dharmaraj Patil, showed excitement ahead of the special assembly session and said, "I am very happy as the people from the Bhandup West assembly constituency have again elected me. I will continue to work for the development of Bhandup West assembly constituency..."

Also Read | Eknath Shinde Has Demanded Home From BJP, Talks in Progress on Portfolio Allocation, Says Shiv Sena MLA Bharat Gogavale.

Shiv Sena leader Uday Samant said that the oath-taking ceremony will be held today in the Vidhan Bhavan. "This is a 3-day session and I think the election of the Speaker of the Assembly is also going to take place in it...All three leaders will sit and decide when the cabinet will be expanded," he added.

#WATCH | Mumbai: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy CMs Eknath Shinde, Ajit Pawar pay tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, at the Vidhan Bhavan complex. pic.twitter.com/Tfv9uviAto — ANI (@ANI) December 7, 2024

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy CMs Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar pay tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at the Vidhan Bhavan complex ahead of special Assembly session on Saturday.