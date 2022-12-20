Maharashtra Assembly Session: Opposition demands Eknath Shinde's resignation over land scam

Opposition parties in Maharashtra led by former deputy CM Ajit Pawar and MPCC president Nana Patole have demanded the resignation of chief minister Eknath Shinde for his alleged role in leasing out land meant for housing for the poor to 16 persons. Patole said MVA ministers Anil Deshmukh and Nawab Mallik had resigned after allegations were levelled against them in graft cases.

Also, Nagpur bench of Bomaby high court had directed authorities to maintain status quo in the case where Shinde had passed the orders as urban development minister and directed Nagpur Improvement Trust to lease out the land. Opposition leaders raised slogans against Maharashtra government over the issue.