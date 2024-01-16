Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Narwekar Defends Disqualification Verdict, Rejects Bias Claims

Mumbai: The verdict on the Shiv Sena MLA disqualification case, delivered by Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar, has sparked anger from both factions of the party. The Eknath Shinde camp has filed a petition in the Bombay High Court, while the Uddhav Thackeray group has approached the Supreme Court. Narwekar, however, has defended his decision, rejecting accusations of bias.

In a press conference, Narwekar asserted that the verdict was not intended to please anyone. "The decision has been made solely based on the law," he stated, emphasizing its adherence to constitutional principles and Supreme Court rulings. He further clarified that any citizen has the right to appeal to the High Court under Article 226 or the Supreme Court under Article 32.

Reversal Unlikely Without Concrete Evidence:

Addressing the possibility of the disqualification verdict being reversed, Narwekar dismissed claims based solely on the petitions filed by the Shinde and Thackeray groups. He emphasized that the burden lies with them to demonstrate any illegality, unconstitutionality, or procedural errors in the verdict. "Only if they can provide concrete evidence to that effect can the decision be reconsidered," he explained.

It is noteworthy that Narwekar's verdict arrived seven months after the Supreme Court directed him to address the MLA disqualification matter. Notably, while declaring Shinde's faction the legitimate Shiv Sena, he deemed MLAs from both sides to be qualified.