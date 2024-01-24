Maharashtra ATS Arrests Nashik Resident Over ISIS Links

Nashik (Maharashtra) [India], January 24 (ANI): The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) registered a case against a person from Nashik for allegedly communicating and transferring funds to a foreign entity associated with the banned organisation ISIS. It was revealed in the investigation that the accused, a resident of Nashik city, was continuously communicating with a foreign entity associated with ISIS, a proscribed organisation banned by the Government of India.



According to an official press release, "The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) Maharashtra has registered a case under sections 39(1)(a), 40(1)(b) (c) of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, 1967 against the individual." The investigation also revealed that the accused, who has shown signs of radicalisation in recent years, actively supported ISIS by transferring funds to the aforementioned foreign entity.



As per the release, electronic devices, including mobile phones, SIM cards, laptops and pen drives, along with incriminating documents, were seized in the search, conducted as part of the ATS investigation. Many associates of the accused are being probed across multiple states. The competent court has ordered the accused to be remanded in police custody for 7 days extending up to January 31, 2024.

Further investigation is being conducted by the ATS.



