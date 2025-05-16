Maharashtra ATS Investigates Suspicious QR Code Funding at Religious Shrines in Nagpur

Maharashtra's Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) has launched covert operations after mysterious QR codes surfaced at several shrines across the state, including one in Nagpur. The QR codes, which were found on banners, are suspected of being used for unauthorized and suspicious funding activities via third-party digital payments, as well as other online and offline methods. According to top sources, ATS personnel have registered a fresh case at Kapil Nagar police station against Mohd Ejaz Ansari, the individual associated with a QR code discovered at a Qamar Colony shrine, where he was not a member of the shrine management committee.

The QR code was allegedly intended to raise funds for the construction of a religious institution for women. However, instead of being directed towards the shrine's account, the funds were being routed to Ansari's personal bank accounts at a nationalized bank in Chhaoni branch. Authorities have now intensified their investigation to trace the ultimate destination of these funds.

Sources from the security agencies have revealed that the motive behind displaying the QR code by someone who is not affiliated with the shrine management body must be thoroughly examined. “The shrine management and the account holder have been summoned by the Kapil Nagar police for questioning. The shrine authorities need to confirm whether they were aware of the QR code's existence, and the account holder must explain where the collected funds were utilized,” an ATS official stated.

In light of this discovery, ATS has been tasked with identifying and investigating other such QR codes, particularly those located at religious venues, as potential channels for funding extremist groups. Intelligence agencies are on high alert about the possibility that these QR codes may be used to finance terror and sabotage activities, both within India and globally. The investigation continues, with the authorities focused on uncovering any connections to terrorism or illegal funding networks.