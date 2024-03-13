Maharashtra ATS Ready to Assist Karnataka in Rameshwaram Café Blast Case, Says Devendra Fadnavis

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) is all set to assist the Karnataka government in solving Bengaluru’s famous Rameshwaram Café blast case. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that there should be no compromise when it comes to the issue of national security. He was speaking to the media on the sidelines of the BJP booth-level workers’ convention in Mangaluru, Karnataka on Tuesday.

He said, “Maharashtra and Karnataka are neighbouring states so it is our moral duty, and for national security we are ready to provide any kind of assistance to the K’taka Government. Such incidents need to be taken seriously and need not be suppressed or concealed for vote bank politics.”

He slammed the Siddaramaiah government over the Bengaluru blast. He said that the Siddaramaiah government in Karnataka is concealing details of the Bengaluru cafe blast for political gains. Fadnavis emphasized the importance of national security and blamed Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for supporting anti-national elements and ignoring national security in a bid to secure the vote bank. Fadnavis further said that none of the guarantee schemes of the Congress had been successful. The Congress government has no funds to pay the allowance of employees, he added. The Rameshwaram Cafe resumed operations last week with enhanced security measures. Metal detectors have been installed at the entrance, and customers are subjected to screening using handheld detectors to ensure the safety of patrons and staff.