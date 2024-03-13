Rameshwaram Cafe Blast Case: NIA Arrests Shabbir from Ballari in Connection With Bengaluru Bomb Blast

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday, March 13, has detained Shabbir, a resident of Ballari, Karnataka, for questioning in connection with the Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast case. Sources close to the investigation reveal that Shabbir is being investigated to determine his involvement in the attack.

National Investigation Agency (NIA) has detained one Shabbir from Ballari in Karnataka in connection with Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe blast case.



He is still being questioned in the case. It is yet to be ascertained whether he is the same man caught on CCTV: Sources pic.twitter.com/ViWxQtoH6c — ANI (@ANI) March 13, 2024

However, it remains unclear whether Shabbir is the same individual identified on CCTV footage linked to the case earlier. The NIA is yet to confirm this detail. This development comes after the NIA previously apprehended four individuals suspected to be part of an ISIS module operating out of Ballari, just five days after the blast. Shabbir's detention suggests the investigation might be unearthing connections within this alleged module.