Protesting wrestlers write to IOA chief Usha on alleged sexual harassment by Brij Bhushan

New Delhi, Jan 20 Olympian wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, Ravi Dahiya, and Deepak Punia on Friday wrote to PT Usha, president of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) regarding the "sexual harassment" complaints against Wrestling Federation India chief Brij Bhushan Saran Singh.

In a letter to the IOA president, the top Indian grapplers accused Brij Bhushan of sexual exploitation and financial irregularities.

The letter signed by Bajrang, Vinesh, Sakshi, Ravi Dahiya, and Deepak demands the resignation of the WFI chief and the formation of an inquiry committee on the allegations of sexual harassment.

The letter further states that Vinesh was mentally harassed and tortured by the WFI President after she missed out on an Olympic medal in Tokyo, which led her to almost contemplate suicide.

The wrestlers complained about the quality of coaches available in the national camps, calling them incompetent and mere informants for Brij Bhushan Singh. They added that these views are also being shared by several young wrestlers in the federation.

They also made four demands to the IOA. They requested the IOA to immediately appoint a committee to enquire into the complaints of sexual harassment. They asked for the dissolution of the WFI and the resignation of the WFI President. They also demanded a new committee to be formed to run the affairs of the WFI in consultation with the wrestlers.

The letter also made it very clear that there is no political party involvement in the wrestlers' protest against Brij Bhushan Singh, adding that they will not budge until he is sacked from the post of WFI President.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor