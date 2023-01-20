Steve Smith signs 3-match county deal with Sussex

Steve Smith, the former Australia captain, has agreed a deal to play three games for Sussex in May as part of his preparations for the summer’s Ashes and a probable appearance in the World Test Championship final. Smith will play at Worcestershire on 4 May, at Leicestershire the following week and at Hove against Glamorgan – and his compatriot Marnus Labuschagne – the week after that.

The World Test Championship final – in which Australia are likely to face India, though neither side has yet confirmed their place – will be played at the Oval in early June, with the Ashes starting at Edgbaston on 16 June. To have arguably the world’s best batter play for Sussex just before an eagerly awaited Ashes Test series is great for us and the County Championship,” said Rob Andrew, the Sussex CEO. “Our Championship form has not been good enough for a number of years and under the new direction of head coach Paul Farbrace we are looking to be positive and ambitious.“Being able to attract a player of Steve Smith’s calibre is a massive statement and will be of great benefit to our young homegrown players, particularly our crop of talented young batters.”