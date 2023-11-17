Steve Smith opens up on facing India in World Cup final

Australia's star batter, Steve Smith, acknowledged the challenge of facing India in the much-anticipated World Cup 2023 final on Sunday. However, he steered clear of divulging details about Australia's plans for the unbeaten hosts.

In a closely contested semi-final in Kolkata, Australia secured a hard-fought 3-wicket victory over South Africa, setting the stage for an ODI World Cup final against India—a faceoff not witnessed in two decades. Australia's successful pursuit of 213 runs at the Eden Gardens propelled them into their eighth final.

Despite India's undefeated streak in the World Cup, Australia holds a proud 2-0 record against them in ICC tournament finals. They clinched victories against a Sourav Ganguly-led Indian side in the 2003 World Cup final and a Rohit Sharma-led team in the recent World Test Championship final.

Responding to a question about Australia's strategy to overcome the 'dominant' Indian side, posed by Star Sports presenter and former captain Aaron Finch, Steve Smith praised India's formidable performance in the tournament stating,"Good question! They are playing really good cricket. I don't think they have lost a game in this World Cup. They are playing really well, they are going to be playing in front of 130,000 screaming fans. Yeah, it's going to be a great atmosphere, I am looking forward to it."

In the semi-final against Australia, Steve Smith played a steady knock of 30 off 62 balls, contributing significantly to Australia's composed pursuit of the 213-run target.

India's flawless performance throughout the World Cup, with effective contributions from batting, bowling, and fielding units, makes them a formidable opponent. The final at the 130,000-seater Narendra Modi Stadium promises to be electric, with the home advantage amplifying the vocal support for India. As the cricket world eagerly anticipates the clash between these cricketing giants, the stage is set for a high-octane final, where both teams will strive for World Cup glory.