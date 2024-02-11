IND vs AUS Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch India vs Australia ICC U19 World Cup 2024 Final Match

Uday Saharan-led India Under-19 will face Hugh Weibgen's Australia Under-19 in the final of the ICC U19 World Cup at Willowmoore Park in Benoni today, February 11. The final will provide an opportunity for the India colts to exact revenge from the Aussies after the senior team, led by Rohit Sharma, lost to the Baggy Greens in the final of the 50-over showpiece event in their own backyard last year.

Meanwhile, Australia clinched a thrilling 1-wicket win against Pakistan in the semi-final. Weibgen-led Aussies needed four runs in the last over, and Pakistan failed to defend the target. Additionally, Australia remains unbeaten in their previous five matches, which will give them confidence before the final game.

Where to Watch Live Streaming?

The 2024 U19 World Cup final between India U19 and Australia U19 will be live-telecast on the Star Sports network and will also be available for live-streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Squads:

India U19 Squad: Adarsh Singh, Arshin Kulkarni, Musheer Khan, Uday Saharan (C), Priyanshu Moliya, Sachin Dhas, Aravelly Avanish (Wk), Murugan Abhishek, Raj Limbani, Naman Tiwari, Saumy Pandey, Aaradhya Shukla, Ansh Gosai, Dhanush Gowda, Rudra Patel, Prem Devkar, Mohamed Amaan, Innesh Mahajan.

Australia U19 Squad: Harry Dixon, Sam Konstas, Hugh Weibgen (C), Harjas Singh, Ryan Hicks (Wk), Oliver Peake, Tom Campbell, Raf MacMillan, Tom Straker, Mahli Beardman, Callum Vidler, Lachlan Aitken, Charlie Anderson, Harkirat Bajwa, Corey Wasley, Aidan O'Connor.