IND W vs NEP W, Asia Cup 2024: India Wins Toss, Opts to Bat Against Nepal; Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur Rested

Dambulla [Sri Lanka], July 23 : India's stand-in skipper Smriti Mandhana won the toss and opted to bat against Nepal in the ongoing Women's Asia Cup at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium on Tuesday.

India team is yet to be beaten in the ongoing tournament, while Nepal will look to bounce back after suffering a defeat against Pakistan in their previous game. India are just a step away from cruising into the semi-final, while Nepal need a win to keep their hopes alive of reaching in the final four.

After winning the toss, Smriti Mandhana stated that Harmanpreet Kaur has been rested for the game and said, "We'd like to bat first today. In the last few years, T20 cricket has changed. It's a collective effort, we've looked to take on whatever is in our range. The outfields are quick, the tracks are flat, sometimes even 200 isn't enough. We'll look to trust our process and look to bat. 180 will be great, it's about playing one ball at a time. Harman and Deepti are resting."

Nepal captain Indu Barma said during the time of the toss, "We are ready for both. We have some youngsters who are keen to get into the contest. We are ready for every challenge, we look to give our 100 per cent. We have two changes."

India Women (Playing XI): Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana(c), Dayalan Hemalatha, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, S Sajana, Radha Yadav, Tanuja Kanwar, Renuka Thakur Singh, Arundhati Reddy

Nepal Women (Playing XI): Samjhana Khadka, Sita Rana Magar, Kabita Kunwar, Indu Barma(c), Dolly Bhatta, Rubina Chhetry, Puja Mahato, Kabita Joshi, Kajal Shrestha(w), Sabnam Rai, Bindu Rawal.

