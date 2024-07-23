Team India Spinner Kuldeep Yadav Visits Bageshwar Dham Ahead of IND vs SL Series (Watch Video)

Ace spinner Kuldeep Yadav visited the Bageshwar Dham temple in Chhatarpur ahead of India vs Sri Lanka One Day International (ODI) series. The visit came as part of his tradition of seeking blessings before starting a new series. In a video shared on the official social media handle of Bageshwar Dham Sarkar, Kuldeep is seen taking blessings from religious leader Dhirendra Kumar Shastri on the eve of Guru Poornima Mahotsav.

Kuldeep, who was instrumental in India's T20 World Cup 2024 victory, particularly during the West Indies leg of the tournament, has been rested for the ongoing T20I series against Sri Lanka. He is expected to join the Indian squad for the ODI series, set to begin on August 2. Kuldeep's absence from the T20I series was to allow Ravi Bishnoi more experience, as selectors view him as a key future option alongside Kuldeep.

Read Also | Team India Head Coach Gautam Gambhir Seen with KKR Bag During His First Training Session (Watch Video)

The ODI series will feature Kuldeep paired with left-arm spinner Axar Patel as India's primary spin options. Meanwhile, the T20I series, led by Suryakumar Yadav, commenced with training sessions in Sri Lanka, with the first match scheduled for July 27 in Pallekele. The series will run until July 30.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, having announced their retirement from T20Is, will return to action for the ODIs, as will KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer. They are expected to strengthen India's middle order alongside Rishabh Pant.