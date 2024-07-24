Will Jagan Mohan Reddy Join INDIA Bloc? Akhilesh Yadav, Sanjay Raut Attend YSRCP Protest In Delhi

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy is staging a protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar against the Andhra Pradesh government. He has accused the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) of acting out of political vengeance. Reddy claimed that the government led by Chandrababu Naidu has incited violence in the state and targeted YSRCP workers.

The protest has garnered political support, with opposition parties rallying behind Reddy. The INDIA alliance has also shown its support, with Shiv Sena (Thackeray faction) MP Sanjay Raut and MP Akhilesh Yadav meeting Reddy to express their solidarity. This has sparked speculation about Reddy potentially aligning with the INDIA alliance.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut joins Former Andhra Pradesh CM and YSRCP President Jagan Mohan Reddy at YSRCP's protest against Andhra Pradesh govt at Jantar Mantar in Delhi

Samajwadi Party leaders Akhilesh Yadav and Ram Gopal Yadav attended the protest, along with Shiv Sena leaders Sanjay Raut, Priyanka Chaturvedi, and Arvind Sawant. TMC's Najibul Haque, JMM's Vijay Hansda, AAP leader Rajendra Pal Gautam, and AIADMK leader Thambidurai also showed their support. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu's VCK party has invited Jagan Mohan Reddy to join the INDIA alliance.

Former Andhra Pradesh CM and YSRCP President Jagan Mohan Reddy along with Samajwadi Party MP Akhilesh Yadav attend one day photo/video exhibition and protest against the Andhra Pradesh Govt at Jantar Mantar, Delhi.

Akhilesh Yadav stated, "The government should not target opposition in such a manner. The voice of the opposition must be heard. We do not accept the trend of bulldozing democracy. Those who resort to threats do not stay in power for long."