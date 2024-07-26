Paris Olympics 2024 Opening Ceremony Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live on TV and Online in India

The Paris 2024 Olympics will open with a groundbreaking ceremony on the River Seine on Friday, July 26, marking the first time an Olympic Opening Ceremony will be held outside a traditional stadium. The event will feature an open-air parade along a 6-kilometre stretch of the river, offering a unique and picturesque setting for the Games' commencement.

Indian Contingent to be Led by PV Sindhu and Sharath Kamal

Badminton star PV Sindhu and table tennis veteran Sharath Kamal will lead the Indian contingent at the Parade of Nations. Sindhu, a two-time Olympic medallist, and Kamal, competing in his fifth Olympics, will be the first athletes from their sports to serve as India's flag-bearers at an Olympic Opening Ceremony. The Indian team, comprising 112 athletes and five reserve participants, will compete in 69 medal events across 16 sports. Their ceremonial outfits, designed by Tarun Tahiliani, feature traditional ikat-inspired prints and Banarasi brocade, reflecting the tricolour of India's flag.

Opening Ceremony Route and Key Highlights

The parade will start at the Austerlitz Bridge and follow the Seine River, passing landmarks such as Notre Dame Cathedral and Pont Neuf. It will wind around two city center islands, offering views of various Olympic venues, including La Concorde Urban Park, Invalides, and the Grand Palais. The parade will conclude at the Iena Bridge, and the final ceremonies will take place at the Trocadéro. French President Emmanuel Macron will deliver the opening remarks.

Performers and Entertainment

The ceremony will feature numerous performers, with Canadian singer Celine Dion and French-Malian singer Aya Nakamura among the names rumored to participate. Thomas Jolly, the ceremony’s artistic director, has emphasized showcasing France's diversity and cultural richness. A staggering 326,000 tickets have been sold, with spectators expected to line the Seine to witness the historic event.

Broadcast and Streaming Information

The Opening Ceremony will begin at 11:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Viewers in India can watch the live telecast on Sports18 1 SD and Sports18 1 HD. Free live streaming will be available on Jio Cinema.

