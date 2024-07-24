Nita Ambani Re-Elected Unanimously As IOC Member Ahead of Paris Olympics 2024

Nita Ambani, founder of the Reliance Foundation, has been unanimously re-elected as the International Olympic Committee (IOC) member from India. The announcement came Wednesday during the 142nd IOC session in Paris, just days before the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Ahead of the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games this weekend, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has today announced that Nita M. Ambani, leading Indian philanthropist and Founder of the Reliance Foundation has been re-elected unanimously as IOC member from… pic.twitter.com/gvIaFEmjSk — ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2024

Expressing her gratitude after the re-election, Ambani said she was "deeply honoured" to continue her role in the IOC. "This re-election is not just a personal milestone but also a recognition of India's growing influence in the global sporting arena," she stated. "I share this moment of joy and pride with every Indian and look forward to continuing our efforts to strengthen the Olympic Movement in India and around the world."

Ambani first joined the IOC in 2016 at the Rio de Janeiro Olympic Games, becoming India's first woman to be part of the prestigious body. She has played a significant role in promoting India's sporting ambitions and Olympic vision, including hosting the first IOC session in Mumbai in over 40 years last October. The session was praised for highlighting a new, ambitious India.

As the founder and chairperson of the Reliance Foundation, Ambani has been instrumental in driving various initiatives across sports, education, health, art, and culture. The foundation's sports programmes have reached more than 22.9 million children and youth across India, focusing on promoting sports in remote areas.

IOC President Thomas Bach congratulated the re-elected members, including Ambani. "Congratulations to everybody re-elected in the committee and thank you to every colleague for carrying me on their shoulders," Bach said.

The Paris 2024 Olympic Games are scheduled to take place from July 26 to August 11 in the French capital.