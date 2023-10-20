World Cup 2023: Shaheen Afridi's 5 wicket haul restricts Australia to 367/9

Australia have posted 367 runs in the first after Babar Azam won the toss and elected to bowl first. Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi was the pick of the bowlers with five wickets. Warner and Marsh put on a sensational opening stand of 259 with both of them scoring hundreds on a pitch where the new ball seemed to be coming on beautifully. Warner was dropped early on in his innings as Mir put down an absolute sitter, and he made Pakistan pay dearly. Pakistan did fight back though towards the end.

As it got older, the ball appeared to be holding into the surface a lot more, making it hard for the new batters to find any kind of rhythm. Pakistan would be happy with the performance in the last fifteen overs they bowled against Australia. After a fiery start from Warner and Marsh, Australia were looking to put 400 on the board but Afridi, Rauf and co bounced back in the end. The highest-ever ODI partnership by the Australian team in any batting position came back in 2015, when David Warner and Steve Smith put together 260 runs against Afghanistan for the second wicket. Marsh and Warner registered the second highest partnership, coming eerily close with their effort of 259 runs. The third-highest partnership was scored in 2003 between Ricky Ponting and Damien Martyn (234*).