Maharashtra: Bangladeshi man held for allegedly running sex racket in Palghar

A 36-year old Bangladeshi national has been arrested for allegedly running a sex racket in Nalla Sopara area of Maharashtra's Palghar district.

According to a report of PTI, Acting on a tip-off, the anti-human trafficking cell (AHTC) of the police conducted a raid on Monday and arrested the accused, senior inspector Santosh Chowdhary said. The police also rescued a woman who had been forced into sex trade by the accused, he said.

An offence under section 376 (rape) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act (PITA) and Foreign Nationals Act has been registered, he said, adding that a manhunt has been launched for seven other accused involved in the racket.