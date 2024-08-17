Maharashtra Becomes First State to Surpass Half-a-Trillion-Dollar Economy, Says Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra becomes the first Indian state to surpass the half trillion-dollar economy mark. This big news was revealed by the DCM of the state Devendra Fadnavis on Independence Day. This achievement underscores the state’s rapid economic progress and its ambitious journey towards a trillion-dollar economy. As Maharashtra sets this new economic benchmark, it not only leads India’s state economies but also contributes to the nation’s goal of becoming a developed country.

Speaking at the Nagpur divisional commissionerate where he hoisted the Tricolour on Thursday, he linked Maharashtra’s success to India’s broader economic growth. The I-Day celebration saw participation from freedom fighters, people’s representatives, and top officials, including divisional commissioner Vijayalakshmi Bidari. He added, "Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, India has risen to become the world’s fifth-largest economy,” he stated, emphasising this year’s Independence Day theme of “Developed India”. Fadnavis also noted the success of these initiatives in Nagpur, stating, “Over five lakh women in our district will benefit from Ladki Bahin Yojana in the first phase alone.”