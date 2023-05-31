Maharashtra being preferred by many industries due to availability of good infrastructure: Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra state chief minister Eknath Shinde has said the state is being preferred by many industries, including foreign ones, due to the availability of good infrastructure, skilled manpower and other facilities.

In his speech on Tuesday night in Nerul after inaugurating various development projects undertaken by the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), Shinde also said the Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway will go a long way in helping farmers in the state. He also said the biggest Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link project will bring the state capital closer to Navi Mumbai and Raigad, by reducing the travel time.

Referring to his government’s decision taken to make Mumbai pothole-free, Shinde said this could have been done earlier also, but now we have taken the decision for the concretisation of roads. Without taking any names, he said, They were talking of mohalla clinics on the lines of the ones in New Delhi, but we have gone ahead by coming up with the Vandaniya Balasaheb Thackeray Aapla Dawakhana, which is here to serve the needy citizens of Maharashtra.

Maharashtra was being preferred by many industries, including foreign, on account of the availability of good infrastructure and other facilities including skilled man power, he said. The development of any city does not mean only construction of high rise buildings, but they should also have parks and libraries for citizens, he said, adding the good work done by the NMMC should be replicated across the state.

Shinde further said many major projects have been undertaken in the state, including development of Metro network in Mumbai, Thane, Mira Bhayander, Navi Mumbai, etc. Our intentions are very clear, we are transparent and whatever decisions we take are in the interest of citizens. Rules and laws are not to be just preserved on paper, but should be for the benefit of citizens, which were are implementing, he said.