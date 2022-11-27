Maharashtra Bhavan to be built in Assam says, CM Eknath Shinde after Guwahati visit

Chief minister Eknath Shinde who was on Guwahati visit, announced that Maharashtra Bhavan would be built in Assam. Similarly, on the request of Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, a plot would be allotted to the Assam state government for building Assam Bhavan in Navi Mumbai. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and several other ministers and MLAs along with their families on Saturday visited Guwahati to pay obeisance to Goddess Kamakhya.

Their short trip to the northeastern state comes five months after Shinde along with a group of Shiv Sena MLAs and Independent legislators stayed at a hotel in Guwahati for a week from June 22-29 before toppling the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in the western state.Shinde arrived with an entourage of over 170 people, including more than 50 ministers and MLAs, in a special flight and was received at the airport by Assam ministers.They drove to the Kamakhya temple situated atop Nilachal hill in the city and performed puja.On his arrival at Guwahati airport, Shinde told reporters that Sarma had sent three of his ministers and bureaucrats to welcome him.