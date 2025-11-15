Maharashtra: Bike Thief Dies in Head-On Collision While Fleeing; Two Others Seriously Injured

Solapur: Thief who stole bike from died after head-on collision with another bike while fleeing at high speed. In this accident, Two people on the other bike were seriously injured and are currently undergoing the treatment at a private hospital in Sangola. Accident took place on Thursday, the 13th at around 11:30 pm near Pandeji Dhabya in Watambere area on the Sangola-Miraj road.

Injured identified as Sanjay Prakash Waibhat and Ramkrishna Pundalik Waibhat (both residents of Pimpalneri, Taluka Patoda, Beed district), while the name and address of the deceased could not be ascertained. Medical officer of Sangola Rural Hospital has informed about this and the police have registered a case of sudden death.

According to information received from officials, on Thursday around 11:30 pm, Sanjay Waibhat and Ramkrishna Waibhat were injured when their motorcycle collided head-on with a stolen motorcycle near a dhaba in Watambare, Taluka Sangola. The thief, who was riding the stolen vehicle at high speed from Sangola towards Miraj Road, died in the collision. The Waibhats were traveling from Miraj to Sangola.

In Mumbai, after weeks of investigation, police has arrested an habitual offender for stealing women’s purses and valuables from busy supermarkets in Mira Road on Saturday. A 53-year-old habitual offender is identified as Bapi Ratan Bhattacharya. According to Mid Day reports, Bhattacharya took advantage of the busy and crowded conditions in shopping areas, particularly at popular D Mart stores. He would secretly steal purses and bags from shopping carts, often targeting women who were distracted while shopping.

Further, investigation found that Bhattacharya was connected to over 10 similar thefts at different supermarket locations in Mumbai and the surrounding region. Crime came to light after a Dahisar West resident filed a complaint stating her purse got stolen while she was shopping with her toddler in D Mart, Kandarpada. Stolen bag contained cash, ATM cards, and important documents. Within minutes, ₹20,000 was withdrawn from her husband’s account using a stolen card.