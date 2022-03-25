Maharashtra: BJP MLA opposes renaming Naigaon after NCP chief Sharad Pawar

A Bhartiya Janata Party(BJP) MLA, Kalidas Kolambkar opposed the proposal of renaming 'Naigaon' to Sharad Pawar's name on Friday.

Earlier, Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad in the legislative assembly had announced that Naigaon will be named on NCP Chief Sharad Pawar's name.

"I respect Sharad Pawar but what I feel is renaming any place in the name of the people who are alive is not right. I oppose the process of renaming Naigaon to Sharad Pawar Nagar" Kolambkar told ANI.

He also clarified that he only came to know about the matter after it was announced in the assembly.

"I know Awhad respects Sharad Pawar because Pawar saheb has made him Minister so he wants to show his affection. However, I will oppose the proposal in the house today as I have the right to do so" concluded Kolambkar

The Maharashtra Assembly Budget session was underway in Mumbai on Thursday where MLA Jitendra Awhad while speaking on Mumbai's issues announced that a 'chawl' in Worli will be renamed 'Balasaheb Thackeray Nagar' after the Shiv Sena founder and the cluster on N.M. Joshi Marg shall be known as Rajiv Gandhi Nagar and Naigaon would be renamed as Sharad Pawar Nagar.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor