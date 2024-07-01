Maharashtra: BJP Nominates 5 Candidates For Upcoming Legislative Council Election; Pankaja Munde Makes The Cut

The BJP has announced names of 5 candidates for the 11 seats in the upcoming Maharashtra Vidhan Parishad Election 2024.

Pankaja Munde, who lost her election to Lok Sabha, has been nominated for the legislative council. Party ally Sadabhau Khot has also been nominated by the BJP.

The election is scheduled for July 12, with results to be declared on the same day.

11 seats in the Maharashtra Legislative Council will be vacant by July 27. These seats will be filled by new members, with BJP currently holding 5 seats, Shiv Sena 2, NCP 2, and MVA 2, making them potential winners.

Names of candidates declared by the BJP

1) Pankaja Munde

2) Yogesh Tilekar

3) Parinay Fuke

4) Amit Gorkhe

5) Sadabhau Khot

After facing defeat in Beed, there was a request from Pankaja Munde's supporters to send her to the Rajya Sabha. Considering the upcoming Assembly elections, BJP has decided to field Pankaja Munde for the Legislative Council.

State BJP unit had sent a list of 11 names to the central leadership in Delhi for the Legislative Council elections. Considering the upcoming Assembly elections and political equations, BJP has narrowed down to five candidates. This decision has put Pankaja Munde back in the spotlight after many years.

Pankaja Munde's candidacy for the Legislative Council is considered significant for various reasons, especially in the wake of the Maratha and OBC reservation issues stirring the political environment in the state in recent days. The BJP-led alliance suffered a major setback due to Maratha dissatisfaction in the Lok Sabha elections. Thus, the nomination of Pankaja Munde, an OBC face of the party, for the Legislative Council is seen as crucial in this backdrop.