Maharashtra, BJP Plans To Win 5 Seats In Rajya Sabha Elections

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) aims to win five of six Rajya Sabha seats in Maharashtra during the Feb. 27 polls, with the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition needing to strategize for two remaining seats. Open voting in the state assembly adds complexity, making party whips crucial. This election marks the first since the Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) split.

Winning Arithmetic Gets Complicated for Thackeray Faction:

The BJP's Govardhan Sharma's death left a vacant assembly seat, bringing the total voting MLAs to 287. A winning candidate requires 42 votes. With Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena holding 15-16 MLAs and Sharad Pawar's NCP having 11, neither faction has clear electoral arithmetic. Adding to the Thackeray group's difficulties, the Eknath Shinde-led Sena faction could influence their voting through whip application.

Party Strength in Maharashtra Assembly:

BJP: 104

NCP (Ajit Pawar group): 42

Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde group): 40

Congress: 45

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray group): 16

NCP (Sharad Pawar group): 11

Bahujan Vikas Aghadi: 3

Samajwadi Party, AIMIM, Prahar Janshakti: 2 each

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, CPI(M), Shekap, Swabhiman Party, Rashtriya Samaj Paksha, Jansujya Shakti, Krantikari Shetkari Party: 1 each

Independents: 13

Total: 287

NCP to Follow Speaker's Decision on Sena Split:

Following the Shiv Sena split, both factions contest the Election Commission and Legislative Assembly decisions. The speaker's verdict on the matter will bind the NCP in this election.

Uncertainty Looms for Shinde's Sena and Pawar's NCP:

Whether Shinde's Shiv Sena and Pawar's NCP secure seats remains unanswered. Shinde has 40 MLAs and 10 independents, while Pawar has 42 MLAs. Independent MP allegiances will be crucial in securing a seat for either faction.

The upcoming Rajya Sabha elections in Maharashtra promise intrigue and tight competition. The BJP's apparent advantage is challenged by the complex political landscape and open voting system. With both the MVA and the Shinde-led Sena looking to secure crucial seats, independents hold the key to unlocking victory.