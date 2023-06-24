Maharashtra BJP to hold crucial meeting with alliance partners for 2024 Lok Sabha polls

In anticipation of the upcoming Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections, all political parties have initiated their preparations. Against the backdrop of the Lok Sabha elections, a significant opposition meeting took place in Patna on Friday. Following this gathering, it is evident that the BJP has also activated its strategies. Chandrashekhar Bawankule, the state president of the BJP, has convened a meeting with all the coalition partners.

The meeting between the BJP and its allies is scheduled to take place in Mumbai on Monday. Prominent leaders from all the allied parties, who were associated with the BJP during the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, will be in attendance. The BJP has reportedly organized this meeting in preparation for the upcoming elections. It is expected that the meeting will focus on discussing the strategies for the upcoming polls.

Meanwhile, the opposition is actively working to strengthen their position against the ruling party. A meeting of opposition parties took place in Bihar on Friday, with the presence of key opposition leaders. Nitish Kumar convened the meeting, which was attended by prominent figures such as NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, and Supriya Sule. The discussions in the meeting revolved around strategizing for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.