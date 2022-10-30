Maharashtra: BJP to launch Jagar Yatra in November

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), will soon conduct ‘’Jagar Yatra’’ in November under the leadership of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis across Mumbai. The Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar said that the party workers will reach out to Mumbaikars to expose the appeasement politics of the opposition, and expose those who are obstructing Mumbai's development.

In the Jagar Yatra, Mumbaikars need to be made aware about the sycophants. We need to show Mumbaikars who are standing in the way of Mumbai’s development. It is necessary to expose those who are spreading illusions and lies. And hence this awakening yatra will be conducted across Mumbai in the month of November. Under the leadership of deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, we will go around the entire Mumbai and strike direct conversations with Mumbaikars. Attempts are being made to incite the Marathi youth and we take it as our responsibility to stop it immediately.’’ said Shelar.Taking a dig at Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) group, Shelar said that Aurangzeb grew up dreaming of conquering the Marathi Manoos and later he breathed his last leaving this dream unfulfilled. ‘’Today has the Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena has taken up the responsibility of fulfilling Aurangzeb’s unfulfilled dream,’’ he asked.