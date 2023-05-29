Maharashtra: BMC advise slum dwellers to relocate in view of landslide threat

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials are set to carry out house visits, in a bid to sensitise them towards relocating before monsoon begins.To prevent loss of lives in landslides during the rain, the BMC last week had urged residents and slum dwellers living on the slopes of two municipal wards-M/East and S to relocate at the earliest.

The two wards cover Mankhurd, Shivaji Nagar, Govandi and Bhandup and Vikhroli areas in the eastern suburbs of the city. These wards have a significant portion of hills in and around them and the base as well as the slopes of these hills are at present being encroached by slum dwellers. “Most of these encroached areas are lands that belong to the state government or the collector’s office. Even though we do not own these lands, we are making an effort to ensure these residents relocate to safer places at least during the rain. Most of them have been living here for decades and resist relocating,” said an official.

In August 2021, two landslide incidents were reported in Mahul and Vikhroli in which 29 people lost their lives. In the Mahul incident, 19 people died, while 10 people died in Vikhroli. Both these places fall under the S ward and M/E wards. Civic officials said that as a precautionary measure, the local ward offices have also earmarked local schools and community centres that could serve as backup residential units in case of a natural calamity.