Maharashtra board Class 10th result 2022 likely to be declared on June 20

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Education (MSBSHSE) will soon announce the results of Class X. According to media reports, the results of Class X board exam will be announced on June 15. However, the board has not yet commented on the matter. Last month, state education minister Varsha Gaikwad had said that the results of Maharashtra X would be declared by June 20. Maharashtra Board XII results were declared on June 8. Class 10 exam was held from March 15 to April 4.

