Maharashtra Board Exam 2025: MSBSHSE Withdraws Caste Category from Class 10, 12 Admit Cards After Public Backlash

In response to widespread outrage from various sections of society over the inclusion of caste categories on the admit cards of Class 10 and 12 examinations, the board announced on Saturday that it had withdrawn and cancelled the original admit cards. Revised admit cards will be issued, with the caste details removed.

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has released the admit cards for this year's examinations, marking the first time that caste categories are included. The admit cards also feature essential details such as the divisional board, junior college, student’s name, date of birth, gender, mother’s name, faculty, disability status, meeting number, center number, and center name.

The mention of caste categories on the Class 10 and 12 admit cards was met with strong objections, with many deeming it inappropriate and unnecessary. Following widespread criticism, including backlash on social media, the board decided to cancel the admit cards.

