Maharashtra Board SSC, HSC Supplementary Exam 2022 Time Table Released

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Examination(MSBSHSE) on Sunday released the timetable for the Higher Secondary Certificate(HSC) and Secondary School Certificate(SSC) 2022 Supplementary exams. As per the official notification, the Supplementary exams will be conducted in the month of July to August 2022.Students who were unable to pass the March-April 2022 exams can sit for the Supplementary exams 2022.



State Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad took to Twitter and shared the supplementary exam schedule. “We will conduct supplementary examinations in July-August 2022 to give a chance to the students who did not get the expected success in the 10th and 12th examinations of the State Board held in March-April 2022. The schedule of these examinations has been announced by the Board @msbshse,” reads the official tweet. As per the notification, the demonstration, grade, oral, and internal evaluation examination period for the Higher Secondary Certificate will be held between July 20 to August 8, 2022. The Secondary School Certificate supplementary exam will begin from July 26 till August 8, 2022. The written examination will begin on July 21 and continue till August 12, 2022. For more details, candidates can check the official website of the Maharashtra Board at mahahsscboard.in.

