Maharashtra Braces for Scorching Day and Night with Mercury Hitting 40°C

Mumbai: Cities across the state, including Mumbai, are recording maximum temperatures between 35 and 40 degrees Celsius. It was cloudy in Mumbai city and suburbs on Friday morning. Mumbaikars will experience humid heat on Saturday as well, weathet experts said.

Barring Mumbai and Konkan region, the rest of the districts of Maharashtra are likely to receive very little rain with cloudy sky on Saturday. On the other hand, the district of Vidarbha is likely to experience heat wave. The maximum temperature at 3 pm was recorded at 40 to 42 degrees Celsius at some places across Vidarbha. Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada, which is 3 to 4 degrees Celsius above the average maximum temperature.

Humid heat during the day

Barring Mumbai and Konkan, the rest of Maharashtra is likely to experience heat wave conditions during the day and heat at night on Saturday. Seven districts of Konkan, including Mumbai, and adjoining Goa and Gujarat will experience humid heat during the day on Saturday, meteorologist Manikrao Khule said.

Heat waves

Heat wave likely in Vidarbha South Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada and Vidarbha are likely to witness warm weather at night. Heat wave conditions are likely to occur in Vidarbha.

Storms and Wind

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, light rain accompanied by gusty winds of 30-40 kmph will occur at isolated places in north Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada and Vidarbha districts.