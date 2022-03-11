Maharashtra Budget 2022: Big announcement of Shirdi, Ratnagiri, Amravati, Kolhapur & Gadchiroli airport
March 11, 2022
The government will present the state budget on Friday against the backdrop of the results of five states in the country. State Finance Minister Ajit Pawar will present the Maharashtra Budget 2022 in the Assembly. Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Ajit Pawar will present the state budget for the year 2022-23 in the Legislature. The budget will be presented at 2 p.m.
Finance Minister Ajit Pawar today presented the budget of Maharashtra for the year 2022-23. In this budget, Ajit Pawar mentioned that the government will work on the five pillars of development. In this, the Finance Minister announced that the state has the policy to achieve development by making substantial performance for agriculture, health, manpower development and industry.
Some big announcements have been made for the state's transport budget. The same includes Shirdi, Ratnagiri, Amravati, Kolhapur, Gadchiroli Airport. It has announced Rs 150 crore for Shirdi Airport. The funds have been made available for freight from Shirdi Airport as well as for night transport. Such an announcement has been made by Ajit Pawar at this time. This will give a big boost to freight and other transport in the state.
- Freight and night transport will start from Shirdi Airport, for which funds have been provided.
- A sum of Rs 150 crore has been provided in the state budget for the development work of Shirdi Airport.
- A provision of Rs 100 crore has been announced for the construction and land acquisition of Ratnagiri Airport.
- Funding has been provided for night flights from Amravati Airport, construction of new terminal and widening of the runway.
- Ajit Pawar has said that land acquisition work has been started for Kolhapur Airport.
- Ajit Pawar has also said that a proposal to build a new airport at Gadchiroli is under consideration.
- Expansion of new airports and airports will be very beneficial for boosting industries in the state.
- The new airports will further strengthen the transport network.
- The journey of the people of Maharashtra will be more pleasant and faster.
- Maharashtra will be more connected to the country and abroad through air transport network.