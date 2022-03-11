Maharashtra Budget 2022: Government allocates special schemes for agriculture

Today on 11th March Maharastra government is presenting its budget for the financial year 2022-23. In the budget the government has passed several bills and schemes for the agriculture of the state, that is

The government decided to give a year of honor to the women farmers in the state.

Farmers to get a Rs 50,000 incentive on loan repayment.

For Agricultural Produce Committee in the state, the government is expected to give Rs 10 crore.

For the Sambhaji Maharaj's memorial in Haveli government to pass the bill of Rs 250 crore.

The government presented the state budget on Friday against the backdrop of the results of five states in the country. State Finance Minister Ajit Pawar present the Maharashtra Budget 2022 in the Assembly. Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Ajit Pawar have presented the state budget for the year 2022-23 in the Legislature. The budget started at 2 p.m.