Maharashtra Budget 2022: Maha govt reduces VAT on CNG from 13.5% to 3%

The government will present the state budget on Friday against the backdrop of the results of five states in the country. State Finance Minister Ajit Pawar will present the Maharashtra Budget 2022 in the Assembly. Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Ajit Pawar will present the state budget for the year 2022-23 in the Legislature. The budget will be presented at 2 p.m.

Finance Minister Ajit Pawar today presented the budget of Maharashtra for the year 2022-23. In this budget, Ajit Pawar mentioned that the government will work on the five pillars of development. In this, the Finance Minister announced that the state has a policy to achieve development by making substantial performance for agriculture, health, manpower development and industry.

CNG cheaper in the state; Ajit Pawar's big announcement

Environmentally friendly natural gas is used domestically, benefiting vehicles running on CNG. It is proposed to reduce the rate of value added tax (VAT) from 13.5 per cent to 3 per cent. This will reduce revenue by Rs 800 crore, announced Finance Minister Ajit Pawar.