Maharashtra Budget 2022: Today's budget is a step towards the development: Uddhav Thackeray

After the budget presentation of Maharashtra for the financial year 2022-23, the state CM Uddhav Thackeray said, "The budget has been presented showing the direction of future development of the state. In the last two years, we have been trying to take the development of the state forward amidst pandemics. Today's budget is a step towards development. Today's budget suggests that we have been doing what is possible and will continue to do so. This budget will be a testament to the development of all in our state. The people will not live without welcoming it."

The government presented the state budget on Friday against the backdrop of the results of five states in the country. State Finance Minister Ajit Pawar present the Maharashtra Budget 2022 in the Assembly. Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Ajit Pawar have presented the state budget for the year 2022-23 in the Legislature. The budget started at 2 p.m.