Maharashtra Budget 2024: Government Introduces ‘Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin’, Offers Rs 18,000 Annually for Women; 3 Free Cylinders for Family of 5

Maharashtra's Finance Minister Ajit Pawar presented the government's budget for 2024-25 in the Assembly today, focusing on several populist schemes ahead of the upcoming assembly elections following the Grand Alliance's defeat in the Lok Sabha elections. Speculation surrounding the budget included significant provisions aimed at women, culminating in the announcement of the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin . This initiative promises Rs 1,500 per month to women aged 21 to 60 across the state. Announcing another welfare scheme, the finance minister said an eligible family of five will get three cooking gas cylinders free every year under the 'Mukhyamantri Annapurna Yojana'.

Watch Ajit Pawar's Announcement Video:

Announcing the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin in the budget, Ajit Pawar said the pivotal role of women as the backbone of families and society at large. Recognizing their dual responsibilities in managing households and finances, and their achievements in various fields including education, he highlighted the need to support women who lead families single-handedly. The Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin aims to empower women aged 21 to 60 by providing them with Rs 1,500 per month, fostering financial independence, holistic development, and promoting self-reliance, health, and nutrition. Pawar allocated Rs 46,000 crore annually towards this ambitious initiative.

The government launched the Lek Ladki scheme starting from the fiscal year 2023-24. Under this initiative, a girl child born on or after April 1, 2023, to families holding yellow and orange ration cards receives financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh gradually until she reaches 18 years of age. Additionally, there has been a revision in the order of names on official documents starting May 1, 2024, mandating the sequence: first the child's name, followed by the mother's name, then the father's name, and lastly the surname.

In this year's budget, Ajit Pawar also introduced the Pink E-Rickshaw scheme aimed at promoting women's self-employment. The initial phase of the scheme allocates Rs 80 crore to support 10,000 women across 17 cities in the state with financial assistance.