Maharashtra budget: Opposition parties criticise Eknath Shinde-led govt

Opposition parties in Maharashtra criticised chief minister Eknath Shinde-led State government and questioned the intention behind the budget, which is being presented today by Deputy Chief Minister and state Finance Minister Devendra Fadnavis in the assembly here.

Maharashtra minister and senior Congress leader Vijay Vadettiwar said that this budget will be a complete maze. Former Chief Minister Ashok Chavan said This government is against the common people, the state is in debt. I don’t think that people will get some relief, only the manipulation of figures will be seen in this budget.

Former minister and NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal claimed, The budget is to be presented today, but we have to pay attention to what the year-on-year situation is, the growth rate has decreased, and there is a debt of Rs 6 lakh crore besides the interest of Rs 48,000 crore has to be given on it. At present, the situation is such that whether be it an onion farmer or a grape farmer everyone is suffering from massive distress.

Whether it is the election of the Legislative Council or the assembly, the mood of the people is against this government and several local elections are online the government will only provide the assurance, Bhujbal in his statement noted.