Maharashtra Budget Session 2022: BJP's signature drive for Nawab Malik's resignation

BJP leaders have launched a signature drive for the resignation of state minority minister Nawab Malik. On the second day of the budget session, sitting on the steps of the legislature, the BJP MLA agitated with loud slogans. A banner for the resignation of Nawab Malik has been placed next to the steps of the legislature and it is being signed by all the BJP MLAs. The BJP has taken a stand that it will not resume the work of the legislature unless Nawab Malik resigns. Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly Devendra Fadnavis and Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Praveen Darekar were present on the occasion.

The BJP has been demanding the resignation of Nawab Malik since his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate. But the Mahavikas Aghadi government is backing Nawab Malik and has taken a stand against his resignation.

Nawab Malik has recently been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case. He is currently in custody. Since Malik's arrest, the BJP has been taking an aggressive stance and demanding his resignation. The BJP has said that its aggressive stance will continue till he resigns.

Even on the first day of the budget session, there was an agitation on the steps of the legislature for his resignation. Today, for the second day in a row, the agitation is carrying out a signature campaign.