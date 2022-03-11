Maharashtra Budget Session 2022: Incentive of Rs 50,000 to farmers who repay crop loans regularly

The government will present the state budget on Friday against the backdrop of the results of five states in the country. State Finance Minister Ajit Pawar will present the Maharashtra Budget 2022 in the Assembly. Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Ajit Pawar will present the state budget for the year 2022-23 in the Legislature. The budget will be presented at 2 p.m.



Incentive of Rs 50,000 to farmers who repay crop loans regularly:

It was announced to give Rs 50,000 as an incentive to the farmers who repay their loans regularly but it was not distributed due to financial constraints. But this promise is now being fulfilled. This will benefit 20 lakh farmers. It is expected to cost Rs 10,000 crore in 2022-23. The state government has decided to write off loans of Rs 964.15 crore to 34,788 farmers of Bhuvikas Bank.