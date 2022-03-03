Maharashtra Budget Session 2022: State budget session begins today

The Maharashtra Budget Session will start from today. This year's budget session is expected to focus on allegations of corruption against leaders in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, allegations against BJP leader Kirit Somaiya, action against Union ministers Narayan Rane and Nitesh Rane, use of central machinery and many more.

There have been a number of developments in the state over the last few months. The state budget session will be held from March 3 to March 25. This will be the third budget session of the Mahavikas Aghadi government. On March 11, Finance Minister Ajit Pawar will present the state budget in the Assembly. The convention will conclude on March 25.

As the budget session of the state legislature begins today, strategies are being worked out by the ruling party and the opposition. Meetings were held from both sides yesterday (Wednesday). A meeting of NCP ministers was held at YB Chavan Center in the presence of NCP President Sharad Pawar. The meeting of Mahavikas Aghadi leaders was held at Chhagan Bhujbal's Ramtek bungalow. The meeting was held in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. Opposition BJP leaders also met in Mumbai. In this meeting, BJP has drawn the strategy of the convention and the opposition is preparing to attack the government in the convention.