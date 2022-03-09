Maharashtra Budget Session: CM Thackeray requests to speak while sitting in Maha Assembly

The budget session of the state legislature is underway in Mumbai. In this convention, the ruling party and the opposition are blaming each other. Over the last few days, many news have come out about the health of Uddhav Thackeray. Now in the session, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has sought permission from the Deputy Speaker of the Legislative Assembly Nana Jirwal and the Speaker of the Legislative Council Ramraje Nimbalkar to sit in the House and speak. Due to health reasons, it is not possible for him to stand and talk for long period of time. Therefore, it is understood from the sources that this permission will be given to the Chief Minister.

In November, Uddhav Thackeray started suffering from neck pain. So he underwent surgery. Even in the winter session, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray was absent from day one. Opposition groups called for a boycott of the assembly. Opponents had said that if Uddhav Thackeray was ill, he would not mind handing over the Chief Minister's post to Aditya Thackeray or Rashmi Thackeray. But then slowly Uddhav Thackeray started attending the program through video conferencing. Recently, Uddhav Thackeray has been appearing in public events.

Uddhav Thackeray attended the funeral of Lata Mangeshkar. But even there, his condition was not good enough. Now the state budget session has started. Opposition groups called for a boycott of the assembly. Minister Nawab Malik's Dawood connection shows that BJP has become aggressive. Fadnavis has also made serious allegations in it. Therefore, Uddhav Thackeray is ready to give an unequivocal answer to the opposition in the House. But due to health reasons, he will speak while sitting on the seat in the House.