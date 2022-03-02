Maharashtra budget session scheduled from March 3 to March 25

The Maharashtra Budget Session is starting from tomorrow. The state budget will be presented on March 11. Meanwhile, sources said that the election for the post of Vidhan Sabha Speaker will be held on March 9. It is learned that the Mahavikas Aghadi government will write a letter to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari requesting him to hold elections for the post of Assembly Speaker.

March 3 to 25 budget session

The budget session of the Maharashtra Legislature will be held for 22 days this year. The budget session will be held from March 3 to 25. The state budget will be presented on March 11. The pending bill and demand will then be discussed for five days. The convention will be held in Mumbai.

The Mahavikas Aghadi government will present its third budget this time. The convention is expected to focus on various issues including the resignation of Nawab Malik, revoking suspension of 12 MLAs and allegations of corruption. The budget session is likely to be stormy as it will focus over various issues including the arrest of two ministers of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government and allegations of illegal phone tapping by the previous BJP government.